Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDE. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.56 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $49,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

