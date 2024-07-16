Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $185.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as high as $167.50 and last traded at $167.50, with a volume of 2719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.40.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Argus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

