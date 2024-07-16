RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

