S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) & Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Critical Comparison

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. S&T Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Financial Services pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 24.68% 10.86% 1.44% Franklin Financial Services 13.69% 10.91% 0.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for S&T Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.14%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $535.52 million 2.62 $144.78 million $3.53 10.38 Franklin Financial Services $91.61 million 1.33 $13.60 million $3.12 8.87

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats Franklin Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Franklin Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans; consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit and installment loans; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, and custodial services, as well as non-trust related investment services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit, pension, and fiduciary services. Further, the company engages in non-bank investment activities, such as venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.