Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,393,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,323,000 after purchasing an additional 447,872 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

About Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

