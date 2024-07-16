Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $26,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

