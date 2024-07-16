SB Financial Group (SBFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $94.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

