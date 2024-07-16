Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,621 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. 706,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,047,354. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

