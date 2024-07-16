Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.3 %

SLB stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.