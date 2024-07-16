Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Increased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

