Scotiabank Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$42.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEY. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Keyera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.55.

Keyera Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at C$38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$30.08 and a 1 year high of C$38.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.69.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.1818182 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

