Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $6.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.84.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $854,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 122,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

