Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on BILL Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BILL in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for BILL’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BILL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.24.

BILL stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. BILL has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,632,000 after buying an additional 243,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,702,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in BILL by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 974,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,472,000 after purchasing an additional 467,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

