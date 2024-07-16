Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,067 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $23,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,218,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,600,000 after buying an additional 497,916 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

