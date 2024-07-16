Sei Investments Co. Acquires 131,751 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,751 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.53% of Myriad Genetics worth $48,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 1,223,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,524,000 after buying an additional 789,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 80.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 334,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 149,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $2,345,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In other news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYGN. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

