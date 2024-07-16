Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,780 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Chemed worth $26,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $538.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $548.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.25.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

