Sei Investments Co. Acquires 18,476 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Domino’s Pizza worth $26,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $483.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.03.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

