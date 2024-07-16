Sei Investments Co. Acquires 22,726 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.36% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $44,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,358,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $78,562,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after buying an additional 178,306 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,478,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $397.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.59 and a 200-day moving average of $424.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

