Sei Investments Co. Acquires 26,092 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,092 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $25,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

