Sei Investments Co. Acquires 37,407 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.41% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $28,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $118.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,364,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,364,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,427 shares of company stock worth $54,860,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

