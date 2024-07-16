Sei Investments Co. Acquires 40,646 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Edison International worth $22,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

EIX opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

