Sei Investments Co. Acquires 41,592 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $57,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 32.9% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 58,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 61.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.05.

Stryker Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $328.56 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

