Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $27,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 903.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ES

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.