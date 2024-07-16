Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,867 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.83% of Papa John’s International worth $62,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,786,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 922,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,354,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Down 2.8 %

PZZA stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Papa John’s International

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.