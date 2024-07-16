Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $46,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,958,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Shares of TGT opened at $151.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

