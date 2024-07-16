Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $24,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

