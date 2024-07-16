Sei Investments Co. Buys 10,456 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Freshpet worth $28,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 714.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.