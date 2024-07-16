Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,475 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of CyberArk Software worth $26,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 29.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,605,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $6,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $275.31 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

