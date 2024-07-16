Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,839 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,594,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,038.77.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,082.11 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $715.54 and a one year high of $1,106.16. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,016.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $967.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

