Sei Investments Co. Buys 21,740 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Henry Schein worth $29,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,171,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 161,891 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,831 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after acquiring an additional 333,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,755,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 388,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,715,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

