Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,712 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Aflac worth $25,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

