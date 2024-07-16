Sei Investments Co. Buys 311,499 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.65% of Clearwater Analytics worth $28,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,142 shares in the company, valued at $661,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,142 shares in the company, valued at $661,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock worth $141,831,984. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

