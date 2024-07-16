Sei Investments Co. Buys 399,693 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,368,574 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,693 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $61,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

NYSE BBD opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

