Sei Investments Co. Buys 67,056 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,056 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $24,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is This Industrial Stock a Buy After Recent Earnings Boost?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.