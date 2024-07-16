Sei Investments Co. Buys 67,056 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,056 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $24,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

