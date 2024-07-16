Sei Investments Co. Buys 8,396 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Tyler Technologies worth $60,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,691,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.27.

TYL opened at $520.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $489.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $527.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

