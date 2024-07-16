Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,946 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMYT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of MMYT opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $93.29.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

