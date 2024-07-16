Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $25,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PDD by 15,755.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,169 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in PDD by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in PDD by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,962,000 after buying an additional 2,292,068 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $235,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.48 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.98. The firm has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

