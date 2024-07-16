Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $48,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,534,000 after buying an additional 387,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,785,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.1 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.87.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.03.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

