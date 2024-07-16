Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,449 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Trex worth $42,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 63.4% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $177,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 52.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 54.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.