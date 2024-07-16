Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,989 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $56,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 65,949 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

