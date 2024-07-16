Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,887,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,314 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $22,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,765,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,369 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 396,928 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,572,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,572,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $282,221.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,334,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,834,732 shares of company stock worth $772,476,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

