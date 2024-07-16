Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $47,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,259,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,061,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,748,000 after buying an additional 214,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,674 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

