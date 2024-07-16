Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,716 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $28,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $2,551,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $3,327,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE REXR opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

