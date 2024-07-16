Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,403 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of General Motors worth $59,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

