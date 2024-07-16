Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $51,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $517,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $280.22. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

