Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Albemarle worth $57,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.32.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $239.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

