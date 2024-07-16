Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 607,075 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $44,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

