Sei Investments Co. Has $22.82 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,539 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $267,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 239.5% in the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 149,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 105,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 27.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.9 %

TMHC stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $62.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

