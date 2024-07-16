Sei Investments Co. Has $23.85 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,589 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of PPL worth $23,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

