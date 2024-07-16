Sei Investments Co. Has $24.24 Million Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $24,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $237.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $251.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.75.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.